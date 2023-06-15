Heat returns, with hazier conditions and rain chances

Today: The heat returned today and temperatures climbed into the high 80s and low 90s in some parts of the Tri-State. If you were hoping for a pleasant evening, your wish has been granted. By midnight temperatures will be in the low 70s. Clear skies this evening and temperatures will trickle down slowly this evening and through the overnight to the mid 60s.
Tomorrow: If you're headed out for any of the Friday night events, be sure to have some water and shade handy. Temperatures will climb into the high 80s with abundant sunshine. That will last all the way until the sun goes down after 8PM. Hazier conditions will arrive tomorrow, that is because we are still dealing with that wildfire smoke. A heavier band of smoke looks to move into our area Friday, and this will cause some poor air quality. If you have asthma or any lung conditions, you might want to consider taking it easy tomorrow and into the weekend. For the evening hours you can expect it to feel more comfortable outdoors, with temperatures gradually lowering into those mid to lower 60s.
Weekend: If you're wondering the best day to cut the grass this weekend, the safer bet would be for Saturday. We will see mostly sunny skies and the heat returning to the upper 80s. Just be mindful of the air quality, and take breaks if needed. For our Sunday, rain chances come into play. Most of the rain should hold off until the later afternoon and evening hours. While it is much needed rain, it doesn't look like we will be getting too much of it, while most models are predicting a majority of the Tri-State will be lucky to see half an inch. Hopefully the rain will be enough to clear out some of that wildfire smoke, and give us some fresh air for the start of our week.