Heat rises in the Tri-State

Tonight: We saw temperatures top out around 81° today, and they will only drop gradually. By 9PM this evening we will still see those temperatures in the mid 70s. It will stay clear and dry throughout the evening. Needless to say, if you need a break from the week, consider winding down outside this evening.
Tomorrow: The weather will be kind to us in the morning, if you like to enjoy your coffee outdoors, it will be a great morning for that. Temperatures will start out around 62° to start the morning. It will heat up rather quick throughout the day, as by mid day we will see temperatures in the mid 80s. The sun will also help provide some of that heat, as it looks to make a full day appearance with only some scattered clouds between the daytime hours. Enjoy the mid week day, staying clear and sunny through the day, a comfortable evening awaits Wednesday night.
End of the week: As we head to the end of the week, those temperatures will continue to rise, we could even see some areas of the Tri-State break 90°! It will be a very warm end to the week, so if you work outdoors, stay hydrated and find some shade when needed. Some haze could work its way back into the area Friday, thanks to those wildfires in Canada. We have a chance for rain on Saturday, hopefully we can rely on that rain to clear out the haze as it did earlier in the week.