 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Heating up to summer-like temperatures on Wednesday

  • 0
Tracking sunshine and warmth Wednesday
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: It will be a mild and dry start to your Wednesday morning. Temperatures should increase heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies with highs soaring into the low to mid 80s. Winds will become breezy out of the southeast.

REST OF YOUR WEEK: You can expect Thursday to be another day full of sunshine and warmth with highs in the 80s. Winds will be stronger and gustier. A fire weather watch is in effect for Thursday due to the winds and low humidity. Any fires in the region could spread rapidly under these conditions. Thankfully, rain and storms will return to the Tri-State Thursday night and into Friday.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you