Heating up to summer-like temperatures on Wednesday

TODAY: It will be a mild and dry start to your Wednesday morning. Temperatures should increase heading into the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies with highs soaring into the low to mid 80s. Winds will become breezy out of the southeast.
REST OF YOUR WEEK: You can expect Thursday to be another day full of sunshine and warmth with highs in the 80s. Winds will be stronger and gustier. A fire weather watch is in effect for Thursday due to the winds and low humidity. Any fires in the region could spread rapidly under these conditions. Thankfully, rain and storms will return to the Tri-State Thursday night and into Friday.