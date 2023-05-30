 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday, May 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for ozone is issued when a combination of
high temperatures, light winds and other factors are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Heating up Tuesday; afternoon isolated showers

  • 0

Hot & Sunny Tuesday; afternoon storm chances

TODAY: It continues to be a gorgeous week across the Tri-State. We'll be warming up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. You should have plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Heat and humidity will continue to increase, which means some isolated showers and storms will pop up across the area. It won't be anything widespread or washout conditions, but it will help bring some much-needed rainfall across the Tri-State.

TONIGHT: Conditions should stay fairly quiet. You can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s. 

REST OF THE WEEK: It's going to be a rinse and repeat type of week. As temperatures are right around the mid to upper 80s and the humidity rises, that's going to help generate scattered showers and storms throughout your next few afternoons. I wouldn't expect them to ruin your plans, it will stay quite summer-like. Highs could reach the 90s by the weekend.

