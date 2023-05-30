Heating up Tuesday; afternoon isolated showers

TODAY: It continues to be a gorgeous week across the Tri-State. We'll be warming up into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon. You should have plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Heat and humidity will continue to increase, which means some isolated showers and storms will pop up across the area. It won't be anything widespread or washout conditions, but it will help bring some much-needed rainfall across the Tri-State.
TONIGHT: Conditions should stay fairly quiet. You can expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the mid 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: It's going to be a rinse and repeat type of week. As temperatures are right around the mid to upper 80s and the humidity rises, that's going to help generate scattered showers and storms throughout your next few afternoons. I wouldn't expect them to ruin your plans, it will stay quite summer-like. Highs could reach the 90s by the weekend.