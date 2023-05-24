Heating up with abundant sunshine Wednesday

TODAY: It's going to be another beautiful and sunny day across the Tri-State. Highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. A nice breeze out of the northwest will keep conditions feeling comfortable, along with the low humidity.
TONIGHT: Pleasant conditions will be with us tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will likely stay mild, but comfortable. You can expect overnight lows to drop into the low 60s. A backdoor cold front will push through, which will bring us a slight cool down Thursday.
REST OF THE WEEK: You should expect another spectacular few days across the Tri-State. Thursday and Friday will bring pleasant conditions with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll gradually warm up into the weekend. Rain chances will be hard to come by this weekend. You should have a warm and beautiful Memorial Day weekend.