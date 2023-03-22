Heavy rain and flooding threat

It was a dry, albeit, gloomy, day across the Tri-State; breezy southerly winds helped drive temperatures gradually higher through our midweek. In fact, temperatures are expected to remain in the upper 50s and low 60s throughout the evening and overnight hours ahead. Expect the dry conditions to persist into Thursday morning. The mercury will continue to inch higher throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon as well - by the time the first of our rainfall arrives late tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will have reached the mid to low 70s areawide!
The latest model data indicates that the first of the organized rain should reach our neck of the woods just before tomorrow evening’s commute home. Expect rainfall to become more widespread during the ensuing hours and a full on rainfall event to follow shortly thereafter. It is expected that rain chances will linger throughout Thursday night and into our Friday. While flooding will remain our greatest concern between Thursday evening and the first half of our Friday, the threat of Severe Weather also looks possible by Friday evening.
A cold front passing through the region Friday evening will bring about a well-developed line of thunderstorms that may produce strong winds, brief tornadic rotation, and perpetuate that threat of flooding. The greatest threat for potentially Severe storms will occur between 8PM and 12AM Friday night. It appears as though the last of the rainfall should exit east of the Tri-State late Saturday morning, finally giving way to drier weather. By the time it’s all said and done Saturday afternoon, some areas could see as much as 5" or even 6" of additional rain.