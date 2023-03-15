Heavy rain and strong winds Thursday

Finally, mild weather has returned to the Tri-state! The combination of sunshine and southerly winds across a Lower Ohio Valley drove temperatures back into the mid to low 50s areawide this afternoon. If you have plans out and about this evening, you’re in luck - conditions are expected to remain quite pleasant; after seeing some scattered cloud cover roll back into the region by 7 o’clock, temperatures will fall to 49°. Expect a temperature near 42° by 10PM under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, forcing temperatures drop towards 38° by dawn tomorrow.
While we are expected to start off our Thursday under overcast but dry conditions, chances of rainfall are expected to roll back into the region during the late morning and early afternoon. In fact, the latest model data indicates that our first chances of rainfall will reach our western most communities shortly before 2PM tomorrow. From there, strong winds paired with our on and off rain chances will make for a blustery, damp, and altogether unpleasant remainder of our Thursday. By the time it’s all said, and done by early Friday, some areas could see an additional 0.5” to 1” of rainfall!