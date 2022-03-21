Heavy Rain Heads for the Tri-State

Today was about as nice as things can get for the first full day of spring here in the Tri-State; afternoon high temperatures climbed as high as they have been in just over two weeks and this evening is expected to remain just as pleasant. After reaching 73° in Evansville earlier this afternoon, temperatures will fall back into the mid 60s by dinnertime; the combination of added cloud cover and breezy southerly winds will keep temperatures relatively mild overnight. After only dipping to 59° by 10 o'clock, overnight low temperatures will only fall as low as the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the Tri-State.
We'll kick off Tuesday morning with a temperature near 51° at sunrise in Evansville - it will be around that time however, that scattered rainfall begin to become more prevalent throughout the region. In fact, that scattered rainfall overnight and early Tuesday morning will quickly give away to a more sustained and steady rain throughout much of the Tri-State by the late morning and early afternoon. While there may be breaks in the rain during the early afternoon in spots Tuesday, periods of heavy rain are expected roll back into the Ohio Valley during the late afternoon and early evening and linger into our Tuesday night and even early Wednesday morning.
The passing core of low pressure responsible for all of Tuesday's rain will slowly migrate northeastward throughout our Wednesday and Thursday as well, all the while perpetuating our chances for scattered and isolated rain through Thursday afternoon or evening. By the time it's all said and done by Thursday night, some spots across the Tri-State could receive as much as 3" of total rainfall. Even though others across the Lower Ohio Valley will "only" see an inch or so of precipitation, localized flooding is highly likely due to the system's rapid timeline.
Our unseasonably warm conditions we've all enjoyed of late will not outlast our next weather maker. After Monday's peak of 73°, afternoon highs may not even crack 60° in some spots on Tuesday. As for Wednesday and Thursday, the mercury will remain in the 40s and 50s both afternoons with overnight lows diving into the mid to upper 30s. Fortunately, Friday and Saturday look as though they will remain dry, but temperatures during the stretch will be anything but spring-like - following what will be a cool and cloudy Friday, temperatures are expected to only reach the mid 40s on Saturday with overnight lows early Sunday below the freezing mark! Between the rain, the dreary conditions and the significant cool down the follow, you're most certainly wanna make the most of this evening.