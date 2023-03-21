Heavy rain makes for the Tri-State

Rainfall has returned to the Tri-State. Unfortunately, this is just the beginning of what is expected to be a prolonged period of rain chances. Expect rain showers to linger throughout the remainder of our Tuesday evening and into our Wednesday, with the rain becoming a bit more sporadic or sparse by the time Wednesday afternoon rolls around. After reaching high temperatures, near 52° earlier today, the mercury is expected to dip toward 43° by early Wednesday morning.
Expect temperatures on a gradual rise throughout our Wednesday ahead, even as our rain chances wane later in the day. It is likely that we will reach temperatures near or even above 60° by the time midnight Thursday morning rolls around. Strong southerly winds throughout our midweek are expected to gradually drive temperatures higher ahead of our next (more substantial) chance of rainfall. The latest model data indicates that this initial burst of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday could bring about 1” of rainfall to portions of the Lower Ohio Valley between now and tomorrow evening.
Our best chances for rain however, are not expected to arrive until Thursday evening; by that point we’ve already reached temperatures in the low 70s and have seen winds gusting your 30 mph earlier that day. Light rain showers Thursday night will give way too heavy, more sustained rainfall by early Friday morning. Expect heavy rain to linger for much of the day on Friday and even towards Saturday morning. It is during that stretch in which we will see our greatest rainfall totals occur. The latest model data indicates that the last of our rain should exit north of the Tri-State by Saturday afternoon; if those models hold, portions of the region, could see an additional 5” to 6” of precipitation, pushing the week’s total in some spots to as high as 7”!
Obviously, significant flooding becomes a major concern with rainfall totals that high in such a short period of time. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation answer the phones over the coming days.