Despite temperatures climbing slightly higher throughout the Tri-State this afternoon, conditions have remained pleasant throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After seeing temperatures fall to 84° by dinnertime, the mercury will dip another 10° by 10 o’clock or so before bumping down another 10° lower by early Wednesday morning, leaving much of the Tri-State with morning low temperatures back in the mid to low 60s yet again. We will wake up to a Morning low temperature near 64° in Evansville early tomorrow morning.
Heavy rain returns to the Tri-State
As we sleep tonight, scattered rainfall will begin to inch eastward from portions of Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois into portions of the Tri-State. On and off showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout Wednesday morning and early afternoon. However, it looks as though the greatest likelihood for rain chances won't arrive until overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. In fact, Thursday’s chances of rainfall will likely continue past our lunch hour in spots. Thankfully, dryer conditions will return to the region as early as Thursday evening, but not before some parts of the Tri-State see significant rainfall totals.
The latest model data indicates that the majority of the area will receive between 0.5” and 2.50” of total rainfall between Wednesday morning, and Thursday afternoon. There are some models however, that suggest heavier localized amounts of rain could surpass 3"!
