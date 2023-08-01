 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Heavy rain returns to the Tri-State

Heavy rainfall returns early Thursday morning

Some spots could see more than 3" of rain by Thursday evening.

 Cameron Hopman

Despite temperatures climbing slightly higher throughout the Tri-State this afternoon, conditions have remained pleasant throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After seeing temperatures fall to 84° by dinnertime, the mercury will dip another 10° by 10 o’clock or so before bumping down another 10° lower by early Wednesday morning, leaving much of the Tri-State with morning low temperatures back in the mid to low 60s yet again. We will wake up to a Morning low temperature near 64° in Evansville early tomorrow morning. 

As we sleep tonight, scattered rainfall will begin to inch eastward from portions of Eastern Missouri and Southern Illinois into portions of the Tri-State. On and off showers and thunderstorms will remain a possibility throughout Wednesday morning and early afternoon. However, it looks as though the greatest likelihood for rain chances won't arrive until overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. In fact, Thursday’s chances of rainfall will likely continue past our lunch hour in spots. Thankfully, dryer conditions will return to the region as early as Thursday evening, but not before some parts of the Tri-State see significant rainfall totals.
 
The latest model data indicates that the majority of the area will receive between 0.5” and 2.50” of total rainfall between Wednesday morning, and Thursday afternoon. There are some models however, that suggest heavier localized amounts of rain could surpass 3"!

