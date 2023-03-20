The Spring season has officially arrived! While this afternoon's temperatures reached back up into the mid to low 50s thanks to a breezy southerly wind paired with an ample supply of sunshine, our pleasant conditions aren't expected to last all that much longer. The evening ahead looks as though it will give way to gradually increasing cloud cover and temperatures near the upper 30s by 10 o’clock. As for overnight, low temperatures are expected to dip down the upper 20s and low 30s for many of us. We will wake up to a mostly cloudy start to our Tuesday with the morning low temperature near 32° in Evansville.
Heavy rain to return to the Tri-State
While we are expected to kick off our Tuesday with dry conditions, you will want to grab the umbrella before you head out the door as rain chances are expected to roll back into the region by late Tuesday afternoon or early that evening. After reaching high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s in Evansville, the latest model data indicates that rain showers should reach our westernmost communities between 4PM and 5PM Tuesday. Unfortunately, that’s just the beginning of our rain - scattered rainfall is expected to linger in spots through Wednesday before yet another round of rainfall arrives Thursday and lingers into our Saturday! By the time it’s all said and done Saturday afternoon, some parts of the Tri-State could see upwards of 5" of total rainfall!
