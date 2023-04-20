Heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures reach the Tri-State

Today’s afternoon high temperature of 85° in the River City marked our warmest recorded in nearly 7 months - the last time we reached 85° along the Ohio River was on the afternoon of September 24th! While temperatures remain mild throughout the Tri-State, they will continue to fuel showers and storms rolling into the region ahead of an advancing cold front. After the initial burst of storms this evening, we will continue to see on and off showers and even some thunderstorms through tonight and into our Friday. While the storm prediction center has maintained a one on today’s thread index for the western third of the tri-state, it looks as though any significant threat for potentially Severe storms will remain well to our west and southwest tonight.
Expect temperatures to gradually dwindle towards 70° by 10 o’clock before seeing the mercury dive all the way into the upper 40s and low 50s by early Friday morning (thanks for passing cold front). We will wake up to a morning low temperature near 51° in Evansville. On and off rainfall is expected to continue throughout our Friday head, only allowing the mercury to climb as high as the upper 50s and low 60s. A passing low pressure system late Friday evening may bring another burst of heavy rainfall to the area south of the Ohio River, but the last of the rain looks like it will pass east of the Tri-State by daybreak on Saturday.
By the time it is all said and done early Saturday, some areas could see upwards of 2" of total rainfall! Fortunately, we will get a chance to dry out come Saturday and Sunday. While afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 50s both days and wind gusts as high as 30 mph will make for a blustery Saturday, at least the weekend ahead will be mostly sunny.