Heavy Rainfall Continues

The very same system responsible for all the yesterday's tornatic activity across portions of Texas and Oklahoma and today's storms that continue to affect the southeastern United States is the same responsible for all of our rainfall here at home. Periods of heavy rain are expected to continue to affect the Tri-State for the remainder of our Tuesday evening and even into early Wednesday morning in spots. Overnight low temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s as the mercury surges slightly higher during the predawn hours Wednesday; our midweek will be dryer, but isolated rain chances and a particularly blustery southwesterly wind will make for another unpleasant day overall. The last of the isolated rain associated with our current weather maker is expected to exit east of the Tri-State on Thursday afternoon. By the time it’s all said and done Thursday night, some of us could be looking at more than 3 inches of total precipitation.
As for the weekend ahead, conditions look dryer - not that’s not necessarily hard to achieve considering how much rain will be affecting the Tri-State these next 48 hours. Friday looks as though It will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature near 54°; winds that day will remain breezy with gusts as high as 20 mph from the west. Saturday will be cool and windy; afternoon high temperatures will struggle to climb above the 50° mark and those breezy northwesterly wind will drive temperatures back down to the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley early Sunday morning. Fortunately, will wrap up the weekend ahead under mainly clear skies - expect an afternoon high temperature near 52° on Sunday with plenty of sunshine.