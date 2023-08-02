 Skip to main content
.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Heavy rainfall leads to flooding in spots

Heavy rain overnight

Flooding is possible overnight.

 Cameron Hopman

Despite conditions remaining primarily dry up to this point, Isolated rain showers are expected to roll into the Tri-State over the next few hours. However, outside from a few sprinkles here and there, conditions should remain fairly pleasant through 10 o’clock or so, as the mercury gradually dwindles into the upper 60s and low 70s by then. It’s after midnight we need to watch closely as our next round of organized shower and thunderstorm activity reaches our westernmost communities.

It’s possible that our initial line of thunderstorm activity rolling through the Tri-State between midnight and 4AM could produce gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Beyond that, the only threat from our ongoing rain chances will be flooding. The latest model data continues to indicate that portions of the Tri-State, especially west and southwest of Evansville, could see more than 3" of total rainfall. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed a large portion of the Tri-State under a Flood Watch through Thursday at 1PM. The last of our anticipated rainfall is expected to exit our neck of the woods during the early afternoon.

Fortunately, the remainder of our Thursday evening looks as though it will be dry, with temperatures gradually dwindling from 83° around 3 o’clock to 77° by 10PM. Friday looks as though it will be dryer and warmer with an afternoon high temperature near 89° and feels like temperatures up near 100° at times under partly cloudy skies.

