Heavy rainfall leads to flooding in spots

Despite conditions remaining primarily dry up to this point, Isolated rain showers are expected to roll into the Tri-State over the next few hours. However, outside from a few sprinkles here and there, conditions should remain fairly pleasant through 10 o’clock or so, as the mercury gradually dwindles into the upper 60s and low 70s by then. It’s after midnight we need to watch closely as our next round of organized shower and thunderstorm activity reaches our westernmost communities.
It’s possible that our initial line of thunderstorm activity rolling through the Tri-State between midnight and 4AM could produce gusty winds in excess of 40 mph. Beyond that, the only threat from our ongoing rain chances will be flooding. The latest model data continues to indicate that portions of the Tri-State, especially west and southwest of Evansville, could see more than 3" of total rainfall. As a result, the National Weather Service has placed a large portion of the Tri-State under a Flood Watch through Thursday at 1PM. The last of our anticipated rainfall is expected to exit our neck of the woods during the early afternoon.
Fortunately, the remainder of our Thursday evening looks as though it will be dry, with temperatures gradually dwindling from 83° around 3 o’clock to 77° by 10PM. Friday looks as though it will be dryer and warmer with an afternoon high temperature near 89° and feels like temperatures up near 100° at times under partly cloudy skies.