Heavy rains coming to an end; Flooding continues to impact southern parts of the Tri-State

TODAY: Heavy rainfall continues to impact the southern portions of the Tri-State. Most of the scattered showers have tapered off and moved off to the east. Temperatures will stay quite mild through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will continue to be breezy out of the south. A line of storms will possibly develop in the northwestern half this afternoon, some could bring gusty winds and damaging lightning.
TONIGHT: Spotty storms will be possible this evening and into the overnight hours as the front pushes through. We'll see a swing in temperatures as we head into the early morning hours of Wednesday. You should grab the cost because temperatures will start out in the low to mid 40s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Drying skies will return for our Wednesday, but you'll notice temperatures cooling. It will be a nice day tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s. Wednesday may be our pick of the week even though we should stay primarily dry for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday will only hit the low to mid 40s.