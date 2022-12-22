 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold
wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 2 PM this afternoon
to midnight CST tonight. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM
this evening to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

&&

Heavy snow followed by dangerous cold

Heavy snow for the Tri-State

Snowfall projections have increased.

 Cameron Hopman

The entire Tri-State remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 12AM Friday. Heavy snowfall continues to come down across the Tri-State and will continue to do so up until 11 PM or 12 AM. Between now and then, much of the region will see between 3” and 4” of total accumulation, though some areas could see upwards of 5” by the time the snow exits early Friday.

Unfortunately, the snow only makes up one half of this winter storm’s equation - dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds flowing in behind the snowfall will allow temperatures to fall to their lowest point in years. The latest model data indicates that Evansville will see a morning low temperature of -4° early Friday. If the forecast holds, it would mark our coldest recorded temperature since the morning of February 20, 2015, nearly 8 years ago! Worse yet, wind gusts near 40 mph could make that morning low temperature of -4° feel more like -30° to -35° at times early tomorrow! Frostbite may occur in less than 10 minutes in conditions such as the ones we are expected to see early tomorrow morning.

 
As a result, the National Weather Service has placed nearly the whole Tri-State under a Wind Chill Warning through 12PM on Friday. The last time the NWS issued a Wind Chill Warning for our area was in 2014. Between the strong winds and arctic air, temperatures are only expected to reach the single digits throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Friday. Our anticipated high temperature of 6° in Evansville would be our coldest peak temperature in nearly 30 years! The last time we saw an afternoon as cold as 6° in the River City was on February 6, 1996.
 
Stay warm out there!

