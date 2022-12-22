Heavy snow followed by dangerous cold

The entire Tri-State remains under a Winter Storm Warning through 12AM Friday. Heavy snowfall continues to come down across the Tri-State and will continue to do so up until 11 PM or 12 AM. Between now and then, much of the region will see between 3” and 4” of total accumulation, though some areas could see upwards of 5” by the time the snow exits early Friday.
Unfortunately, the snow only makes up one half of this winter storm’s equation - dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds flowing in behind the snowfall will allow temperatures to fall to their lowest point in years. The latest model data indicates that Evansville will see a morning low temperature of -4° early Friday. If the forecast holds, it would mark our coldest recorded temperature since the morning of February 20, 2015, nearly 8 years ago! Worse yet, wind gusts near 40 mph could make that morning low temperature of -4° feel more like -30° to -35° at times early tomorrow! Frostbite may occur in less than 10 minutes in conditions such as the ones we are expected to see early tomorrow morning.