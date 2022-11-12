Hello Snow

The Tri-State started the day with snow on the ground in many locations. Highest reported amounts was 3.5 inches at Crossville in White County and ranged from a 3.3" at Sturgis, KY to Henderson at 2.5", and Owensboro at 2", while Evansville had 2.5", Ft. Branch at 2.5" and Rockport just 1.5".
The clouds have been slow to clear and won't rule out a slight chance of a flurry or two overnight, as we settle down to 24 degrees with a windchill near 15 degrees at times.
While most roadways are dry tonight, there still could be a slick spot or two left out there, as ground temps have dropped into the 30's and bridges and overpassed will be colder than the ground temperatures.
Sunday looks to have more sunshine in store, but still a chilly day, especially compared to the upper 70's and lower 80's that we have become accustomed.
Not much of a warm up for the week ahead, another chance of a mix of snow and rain heads in overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning. Less accumulation is expected out of the next system.
Long range, highs stay in the lower 40's and overnight lows stay in the 20's. A new storm system in the extended, bares to be watched as it may be another snow late next weekend.