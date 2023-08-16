 Skip to main content
Help from a cold front

Thursday's cold front

Temperatures take another hit just in time for the end of the work week.

 Cameron Hopman

Another day in paradise. After reaching high temperatures in the low 80s earlier on today, the mercury is expected to gradually dwindle toward the mid to low 70s between 9 and 10 o’clock this evening. Despite the return of a weak southerly wind flow throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, temperatures are expected to be cooler early Thursday morning - we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 61° in Evansville early Thursday.

Despite the cooler start to our day, temperatures are expected to trend warmer for our Thursday afternoon, thanks in part to a strong southwesterly wind flow; winds gusting as high as 20 mph paired with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to low 80s throughout the Tri-State. After reaching a high temperature of 84° in Evansville however, a passing cold front tomorrow evening will bring about not only more cloud cover, but possibly a few isolated showers. 

Outside of a few sprinkles on Thursday evening, the Tri-State is expected to remain primarily dry, not only for our Thursday, but for much of the foreseeable future. After waking up to another morning low temperature near 60° and early Friday morning, the return of a northeasterly wind flow will only allow temperatures to reach the low 80s under mostly sunny skies come Friday afternoon.

