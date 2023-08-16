Help from a cold front

Another day in paradise. After reaching high temperatures in the low 80s earlier on today, the mercury is expected to gradually dwindle toward the mid to low 70s between 9 and 10 o’clock this evening. Despite the return of a weak southerly wind flow throughout the Lower Ohio Valley, temperatures are expected to be cooler early Thursday morning - we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 61° in Evansville early Thursday.
Despite the cooler start to our day, temperatures are expected to trend warmer for our Thursday afternoon, thanks in part to a strong southwesterly wind flow; winds gusting as high as 20 mph paired with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon will allow temperatures to reach back up into the mid to low 80s throughout the Tri-State. After reaching a high temperature of 84° in Evansville however, a passing cold front tomorrow evening will bring about not only more cloud cover, but possibly a few isolated showers.