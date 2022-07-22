 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM
CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Here comes extreme heat and humidity for the weekend

Extremely Hot & Humid Weekend
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: I hope you enjoyed you're Thursday, because the scorching heat will be returning for the weekend. While we aren't under a Heat Advisory for today, we'll still see temperatures rise into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat Index values will be around 100-102.

TONIGHT: Expect a dry evening. We'll gradually drop, but it will still be muggy feeling. By the time you wake up Saturday morning we'll be around the low to mid 70s.

THIS WEEKEND: It's going to be sweltering this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine with highs right around 100. With the amount of humidity coming in from the south that's going to make it feel more like 100-110 Saturday and Sunday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday! Thankfully, after a miserable weekend we'll look out for relief heading into Monday. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with rain chances.

