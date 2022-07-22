Here comes extreme heat and humidity for the weekend

TODAY: I hope you enjoyed you're Thursday, because the scorching heat will be returning for the weekend. While we aren't under a Heat Advisory for today, we'll still see temperatures rise into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat Index values will be around 100-102.
TONIGHT: Expect a dry evening. We'll gradually drop, but it will still be muggy feeling. By the time you wake up Saturday morning we'll be around the low to mid 70s.
THIS WEEKEND: It's going to be sweltering this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine with highs right around 100. With the amount of humidity coming in from the south that's going to make it feel more like 100-110 Saturday and Sunday. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Saturday and Sunday! Thankfully, after a miserable weekend we'll look out for relief heading into Monday. Temperatures are expected to be cooler with rain chances.