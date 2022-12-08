Hey look, more rain

Talk about a damp day across the Tri-State! Fortunately, our heavy and sustained rainfall has exited east of the region and we will continue to see drier conditions throughout this evening and overnight. That being said, intermittent sprinkles and a light mist will remain a possibility this evening. As a result of all of the added moisture, temperatures are not expected to fluctuate a whole lot as we head into the overnight hours. In fact, we will wake up to a morning low temperature near 46° in Evansville come early Friday morning, that's just 3° cooler than Thursday's afternoon high of 49°.
Expect the gloomy and gray overcast conditions to linger into our Friday morning as yet another round of light rain showers rolls through between the hours of 6AM and 11AM tomorrow. While the rainfall isn’t expected to usher in a washout by any means, on and off showers mixed with some sprinkles and light mist will remain a possibility up until our lunch hour. Not only will you begin to see the clouds thin out after that point, but more of those clouds will continue to pass eastward, giving way to some peeks of sunshine for the areas west of Evansville. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will remain dry as partly to mostly cloudy skies continue to linger for much of the Lower Ohio Valley.
After reaching high temperatures, near 57° on Friday with drier conditions across the Tri-State, our Saturday ahead will represent a return to rain chances. Scattered rainfall will remain a possibility Saturday morning and afternoon as yet another low pressure system swings through the Midwest. At least our Sunday looks nice. - expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies paired with a high temperature near 52° as we wrap up the weekend ahead.