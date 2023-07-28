High heat and a Severe weather threat

 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, northeastern
Edwards, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Pike, southwestern Spencer, Gibson,
northeastern Posey, Henderson, northeastern Hopkins, western Daviess,
northwestern Muhlenberg, McLean, eastern Union and Webster Counties
through 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/...

At 715 PM CDT/815 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lancaster to near
Blairsville to near Breckinridge Center. Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Blairsville around 720 PM CDT.
Kasson around 730 PM CDT.
Darmstadt and Dixon around 735 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Princeton, Melody
Hill, Patoka, Robards, Evansville, Sebree, Chandler, Boonville,
Newburgh and Beech Grove.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 148.
Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 49.
Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 48.
Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 56.
Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000
PM EDT/ for southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and
western, south central and northwestern Kentucky.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 572 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT /10 PM
EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             GALLATIN              HARDIN
MASSAC                POPE                  PULASKI
WABASH                WHITE

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

MISSISSIPPI           SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BOONVILLE,
CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON,
EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, HICKMAN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MURRAY, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT,
SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

High heat and a Severe weather threat

  • 0
Tomorrow afternoon

High heat will interreact with tomorrow's cold front.

 Cameron Hopman

The dangerous heat continued across the Tri-State today as afternoon high temperatures again reached into the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures near 115° in spots earlier on. The evening ahead looks anything but cooler throughout the region as the mercury is expected to gradually dip toward 86° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 79° in Evansville early Saturday morning. If that forecast holds and we only fall as low as 79° in the River City tomorrow morning, it will mark our warmest morning in more than 13 months - the last time we saw a temperature that mild during the early morning hours was on July 6th of last year.

In addition to the mild weather early tomorrow, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms look to be a possibility late tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. There is expected to be a break from the rainfall during the early afternoon hours, allowing the mercury to reach back up into the upper 90s yet again. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 98° with heat indices close to 107°. As a result, the National Weather Service has maintained a Heat Advisory in effect for the entire region through tomorrow evening.

In addition to Saturday’s anticipated heat, a second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Lower Ohio Valley late tomorrow afternoon and early evening. A passing cold front is expected to generate showers and storms throughout the Tri-State between the hours of 4PM and 8PM tomorrow. Some of these storms may produce strong winds and small hail - as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "1" on tomorrow evening's Threat Index. Saturday’s passing cold front is expected to cool conditions across the Tri-State for the remainder of the weekend and the beginning of the next work week. Expect temperatures closer to the upper 80s and low 90s during that stretch.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

