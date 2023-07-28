High heat and a Severe weather threat

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Wabash, northeastern Edwards, Warrick, Vanderburgh, Pike, southwestern Spencer, Gibson, northeastern Posey, Henderson, northeastern Hopkins, western Daviess, northwestern Muhlenberg, McLean, eastern Union and Webster Counties through 800 PM CDT/900 PM EDT/... At 715 PM CDT/815 PM EDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lancaster to near Blairsville to near Breckinridge Center. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Blairsville around 720 PM CDT. Kasson around 730 PM CDT. Darmstadt and Dixon around 735 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Princeton, Melody Hill, Patoka, Robards, Evansville, Sebree, Chandler, Boonville, Newburgh and Beech Grove. This includes the following highways... Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 112 and 148. Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 49. Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 6 and 48. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 46 and 56. Audubon Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT/1000 PM EDT/ for southeastern Illinois...southwestern Indiana...and western, south central and northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH