High heat and a Severe weather threat

The dangerous heat continued across the Tri-State today as afternoon high temperatures again reached into the upper 90s with "feels like" temperatures near 115° in spots earlier on. The evening ahead looks anything but cooler throughout the region as the mercury is expected to gradually dip toward 86° by 10 o’clock before bottoming out near 79° in Evansville early Saturday morning. If that forecast holds and we only fall as low as 79° in the River City tomorrow morning, it will mark our warmest morning in more than 13 months - the last time we saw a temperature that mild during the early morning hours was on July 6th of last year.
In addition to the mild weather early tomorrow, scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms look to be a possibility late tomorrow morning and early tomorrow afternoon. There is expected to be a break from the rainfall during the early afternoon hours, allowing the mercury to reach back up into the upper 90s yet again. Expect an afternoon high temperature near 98° with heat indices close to 107°. As a result, the National Weather Service has maintained a Heat Advisory in effect for the entire region through tomorrow evening.
In addition to Saturday’s anticipated heat, a second round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll through the Lower Ohio Valley late tomorrow afternoon and early evening. A passing cold front is expected to generate showers and storms throughout the Tri-State between the hours of 4PM and 8PM tomorrow. Some of these storms may produce strong winds and small hail - as a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed nearly the entire region under a "1" on tomorrow evening's Threat Index. Saturday’s passing cold front is expected to cool conditions across the Tri-State for the remainder of the weekend and the beginning of the next work week. Expect temperatures closer to the upper 80s and low 90s during that stretch.