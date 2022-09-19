Periods of heavy rainfall this morning certainly gave way to summer-like heat and humidity later in the day. Afternoon high temperatures reached back up into the upper 80s and low 90s area wide, but the added humidity made it feel as hot as the mid to upper 90s for many of us earlier on. Don’t expect temperatures to fall too far overnight either; the lingering moisture from today’s rainfall paired with the weak southerly winds overnight will only allow the mercury to drop to 70° by daybreak Tuesday.
High heat and humidity return to the Tri-State.
The mild start to tomorrow will give our temperatures a bit of a running head start - in fact, we will even eclipse Monday’s peak temperature as early as tomorrow’s lunch hour. After reaching 91° around noon, temperatures are expected to top out near 97° in the River City a few hours later. If the forecast holds, Tuesday will mark our hottest day in about two and a half months; the last time we saw temperatures this hot was on the afternoon of July 5th when we reached 100°! Worse yet, dewpoint values near 70° could make tomorrow’s anticipated high temperature of 97° feel more like 104° at times!
Believe it or not, temperatures are expected to be even hotter for our Wednesday - mostly sunny skies combined with a breezy southwesterly wind will help drive temperatures back up into the upper 90s areawide for our midweek. The latest model data indicates that we will reach 98° in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon! If there’s a silver lining here, it will come in the form of a slightly lower humidity, so as opposed to Tuesday’s heat index of 104°, Wednesday will feel more like 101°. Outstanding.
The Fall season will officially kick off on Thursday and boy, will it feel like it. After seeing high temperatures precariously close to 100° On Tuesday and Wednesday, afternoon highs are only expected to reach the mid to low 70s on Thursday. A passing cold front paired with overcast skies and sporadic rain chances will make for a significantly cooler start to the fall season. After reaching just 74° in Evansville that afternoon, temperatures will plummet to the upper 40s and low 50s by early Friday morning, allowing the sun to rise on our coolest start to a day since the morning of May 8th. It’s been four and a half months since we dealt with temperatures as cool as our forecasted low of 48°. The beginning of the fall season will bring about a 50° swing in temperature over a 36 hour stretch in Evansville!
Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device