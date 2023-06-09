High heat and storms this wekeend.

While wildfire smoke and haze continues to hang in the air above the Tri-State, it has been nothing short of an absolutely gorgeous day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. After reaching high temperatures near 84° throughout the region earlier on, the mercury will head for the upper 60s by 10 o’clock before bottoming out in the mid to upper 50s early tomorrow morning. We will wake up to a morning low temperature of 57° in Evansville early Saturday.
Despite the cool start to our weekend, temperatures will quickly surge from those upper 50s around dawn to the mid to low 80s around our lunch hour. Crystal clear skies paired with a southerly wind will help drive the mercury all the way back into the upper 80s and low 90s by tomorrow afternoon! We will reach high temperature of 89° in Evansville. Tomorrow evening looks as though it will be just as toasty - we are still looking at a temperature of 85° around dinnertime. Expect increasing cloud cover overnight into early Sunday morning as your next round of shower and thunderstorm activity settles into the Tri-State.
A core of low pressure inching closer overnight Saturday into early Sunday will begin to generate shower and thunderstorm activity shortly before dawn Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to remain prevalent throughout the day - there are even some hints that some of those storms could really pack a punch, generating strong winds and hail. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entirety the Tri-State under a Threat for Severe Weather for Sunday afternoon and evening. We will continue to keep a very close eye on the situation as it continues to evolve over the next 36 hours.