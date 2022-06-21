High heat and strong storms

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Heat Index Values of 100 to 105 Degrees Wednesday...

On Wednesday, humidity values will be higher than observed on
Tuesday. This humidity, combined with temperatures in the middle
to upper 90s, will result in heat index values of 100 to 105
degrees across the region Wednesday afternoon. Isolated to
scattered thunderstorm development during the afternoon will
provide limited relief from the heat.

Those with outdoor activities planned for the heat of day
Wednesday should consider rescheduling them to the cooler hours
in the morning or evening. If you must be outdoors in the heat,
drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air conditioned
environment.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
TUESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Tuesday June 21, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Tuesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

High heat and strong storms

  • 0
Wednesday's severe weather threat

A hot and stormy midweek for the Tri-State.

 Cameron Hopman
The mercury continues to rise throughout the Tri-State; after seeing high temperatures reach to low 90s yesterday, today we pushed up into the mid and even upper 90s in spots - 96° in Evansville. Fortunately, while the humidity has crept higher for our Tuesday, it’s not necessarily oppressive out there quite yet. If you have plans to spend time outdoors this evening, you’ll want to dress for the heat; temperatures will gradually dwindle from 94° at 7 o’clock to just 82° to 10PM. Clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble back down into the low 70s by early Wednesday morning. 
 
Wednesday morning's anticipated the low temperature of 73° will set the stage for an even hotter and more humid midweek ahead. In fact, if the forecast holds, temperatures are expected to reach their highest point in nearly 5 years. If we reach our forecast high of 99° in Evansville, it will be the first time doing so since July 22nd of 2017. Worse yet, some model data continues to hint that some areas could even see the triple digits - if that occurs and that heat reaches the River City, it will be the first time we see 100° or more in Evansville since July 25, 2012 - nearly a decade ago! Believe it or not, it gets worse. In addition to the heat, gulf humidity pushing northward into the Ohio Valley will make our temperatures near 100° feel more like 105° or 110° at times!
 
As if the oppressive heat wasn’t enough, a cold front passing through the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon and early evening is also expected the trigger some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. Due the sheer amount of that heat and humidity in the atmosphere on Wednesday, anyone of those storms could generate a threat for damaging straight-line winds or torrential rain. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on Wednesday's Threat Index . The greatest likelihood for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms will occur between the hours of 1PM and 7PM on Wednesday.

Recommended for you