High heat and strong storms

The mercury continues to rise throughout the Tri-State; after seeing high temperatures reach to low 90s yesterday, today we pushed up into the mid and even upper 90s in spots - 96° in Evansville. Fortunately, while the humidity has crept higher for our Tuesday, it’s not necessarily oppressive out there quite yet. If you have plans to spend time outdoors this evening, you’ll want to dress for the heat; temperatures will gradually dwindle from 94° at 7 o’clock to just 82° to 10PM. Clear skies will allow temperatures to tumble back down into the low 70s by early Wednesday morning.
Wednesday morning's anticipated the low temperature of 73° will set the stage for an even hotter and more humid midweek ahead. In fact, if the forecast holds, temperatures are expected to reach their highest point in nearly 5 years. If we reach our forecast high of 99° in Evansville, it will be the first time doing so since July 22nd of 2017. Worse yet, some model data continues to hint that some areas could even see the triple digits - if that occurs and that heat reaches the River City, it will be the first time we see 100° or more in Evansville since July 25, 2012 - nearly a decade ago! Believe it or not, it gets worse. In addition to the heat, gulf humidity pushing northward into the Ohio Valley will make our temperatures near 100° feel more like 105° or 110° at times!
As if the oppressive heat wasn’t enough, a cold front passing through the Tri-State tomorrow afternoon and early evening is also expected the trigger some scattered shower and thunderstorm activity. Due the sheer amount of that heat and humidity in the atmosphere on Wednesday, anyone of those storms could generate a threat for damaging straight-line winds or torrential rain. As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on Wednesday's Threat Index . The greatest likelihood for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms will occur between the hours of 1PM and 7PM on Wednesday.