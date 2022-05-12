High Heat Hangs On a Little Longer

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor
flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and
Shawneetown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor
flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The
river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

High Heat Hangs On a Little Longer

  • 0
Fire Up that Grill

Another warm one tomorrow. 

 Cameron Hopman
it was another hot one today throughout the Tri-State; we hit a high temperature of 90° in Evansville earlier on this afternoon, matching the day's record high temperature set back in 1902. Fortunately, today's unseasonably warm temperatures were not accompanied by high humidity, making for a far more comfortable day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The remainder of the evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but warm. After reaching 90° for the second straight day in the River City, temperatures will gradually dwindle to 83° by dinner time before tumbling to 73° by 10 o'clock. 
 
Despite the resurgence of southerly winds overnight, temperatures will cool back into the upper 50s and low 60s areawide; we’ll dip to 61° in Evansville early Friday morning. Friday will remain on the toasty side; we are anticipating an afternoon high temperature of 89° in Evansville under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week. Even tomorrow evening will be beautiful, so you’ll want to make the most of our dry weather Friday as we are tracking chances for showers and storms come Saturday and Sunday.

