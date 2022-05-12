High Heat Hangs On a Little Longer

it was another hot one today throughout the Tri-State; we hit a high temperature of 90° in Evansville earlier on this afternoon, matching the day's record high temperature set back in 1902. Fortunately, today's unseasonably warm temperatures were not accompanied by high humidity, making for a far more comfortable day throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. The remainder of the evening looks as though it will be pleasant, but warm. After reaching 90° for the second straight day in the River City, temperatures will gradually dwindle to 83° by dinner time before tumbling to 73° by 10 o'clock.
Despite the resurgence of southerly winds overnight, temperatures will cool back into the upper 50s and low 60s areawide; we’ll dip to 61° in Evansville early Friday morning. Friday will remain on the toasty side; we are anticipating an afternoon high temperature of 89° in Evansville under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies to wrap up the work week. Even tomorrow evening will be beautiful, so you’ll want to make the most of our dry weather Friday as we are tracking chances for showers and storms come Saturday and Sunday.