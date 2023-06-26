After our hottest day in nearly a year gave way too strong, and even (at times) severe thunderstorms throughout the Tri-State, our Monday was anything but unpleasant. Today’s high temperature of 87° was 12° cooler than yesterday's, and the evening ahead looks as though it will keep up the pleasant conditions. Temperatures will gradually dwindle from 85° around dinner time to 76° by 10 o’clock under mainly clear skies and with little to no humidity. Expect overnight low temperatures to dwindle back down to the mid 60s areawide; we will wake up to a morning low temperature of 66° in Evansville early Tuesday.
High heat is creeping around the corner
Our Tuesday looks quite similar to our Monday, however, we are expecting to see warmer conditions throughout the Lower Ohio Valley. While a persistent breezy northwesterly wind will see that our humidity remains low, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures to climb a degree or two higher tomorrow. The latest model data indicates that we will reach a high temperature of 89° on Tuesday before falling to 64° that night. Expect a similar trend on Wednesday when we reach a high temperature of 90°.
All eyes however, are on Thursday and Friday as afternoon high temperatures both days are expected to reach north of 95° while combining with high humidity throughout the Tri-State. The pairing of both the high heat and humidity will likely leave all of us with "feels like" temperatures of 105° or hotter! Worse yet, that same combination may also generate scattered showers and thunderstorms - with such extreme heat, it is possible that some of those storms could become strong to potentially severe.
