High heat, showers and storms this weekend

It was a cool and not-so-summer-like Thursday throughout the Tri-State as afternoon high temperatures only climbed as high as the upper 70s and low 80s. After reaching just 80° in Evansville earlier on today, the mercury is expected to dive toward the mid to low 60s as we head to early Friday morning. We will wake up till morning low near 63° in Evansville early tomorrow morning.
Temperatures are expected to surge higher as we move into the weekend ahead - after reaching 86° under partly sunny skies on Friday, we are expected to push back into the low 90s throughout the Lower Ohio Valley come Saturday afternoon. Our anticipated high temperature of 91° on Saturday will mark your hottest day in nearly 3 weeks! That being said, Sunday looks as though it will be even hotter.
Following some initial showers and storms Sunday morning, clearing skies late that morning and afternoon will allow temperatures to reach up toward 93°. Worse yet, the added humidity will make conditions feel as hot as 97° at times Sunday afternoon. That combination of heat and humidity will interact with an inbound cold front and generate showers and thunderstorms that afternoon and evening. It’s possible that some of these storms could produce damaging winds, large hail and even tornadic rotation. We will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.