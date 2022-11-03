High winds and heavy rain take aim

Just another day in paradise, am I right? Afternoon high temperatures topped out in the mid 70s earlier on today, marking our warmest afternoon in nearly 2 weeks! Today’s peak temperature of 75° was 13° above the norm for this time of the year. The evening ahead looks as though it will be just as pleasant as temperatures around dinnertime near 62° will dip toward 62° by 10 o’clock. The return of some of the cloud cover overnight paired with a weak southerly wind flow during the predawn hours Friday will only allow temperatures to fall off into the mid upper 50s area wide. We'll wake up to a morning low temperature of 56° early Friday.
Scattered cloud cover will continue to affect portions of the Tri-State on and off throughout our Friday morning and afternoon, but despite the added clouds, temperatures are still expected to climb even higher for our Friday. We’ll reach high temperatures near 79° throughout the Lower Ohio Valley on Friday afternoon; I wouldn’t be surprised to see a few of us even reach 80° tomorrow. After a few hours under mainly clear conditions during the early afternoon, more clouds will begin to scoot back in over the region. The second round of cloud cover will arrive ahead of our next major weather maker slotted for an early Saturday morning arrival.
Saturday looks rainy, windy and dreary. Overcast skies and rain showers punctuated by periodic bursts of heavier rainfall will be accompanied by wind gusts as high as 40 mph to 45 mph throughout Saturday morning and early afternoon. During that stretch, temperatures are only expected to top out in the upper 60s and by the time the rainfall exits late Saturday afternoon, some of us may have already seen upwards of 0.50" of rain. While winds are expected to be considerably weaker Saturday evening, the blustery conditions will stick around as temperatures gradually dwindle to 48° early Sunday. At least our Sunday looks nicer - expect an afternoon high temperature near 73° under sunny skies.