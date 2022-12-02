Holiday inflatables be warned! Wind advisory in effect today into Saturday morning

We're currently in drought in all of the Tri-State so the good news is we can expect some relief in terms of almost daily rain chances. Fortunately those rain chances look to be isolated to today and next week. This will leave the weekend drier and more enjoyable to go out and enjoy those holiday displays.
Be prepared for gusty conditions today as well. We have a wind advisory in effect now until tomorrow morning!
TONIGHT: 40 (Cloudy w/ Rain Chances) [WIND ADVISORY]
Temperatures tonight will remain mild. Making it the perfect opportunity to go out there and view all of those beautiful holiday light displays. Be forewarned that it will be on the breezier side, but it should be mild enough with winds out of the south.
If you have a light display yourself, I would recommend you asses your display and maybe secure any of the loose items –especially inflatables– in the event of a strong wind gust moving through. Because we have a wind advisory in effect from 12PM today until 3AM tomorrow morning. We can expect wind gusts up to 25MPH, but a few gusts could reach up to 45MPH in some isolated instances.
As we head through the evening chances for light rain and drizzle increase, so the earlier you go out and view the lights the better. But even if you are out late, rain should be light enough that you're still able to stay dry.
TOMORROW: 47 (Mostly Sunny)
An unusual trend tomorrow. Temperatures will be warmest during the morning! As we head through the day tomorrow, temperatures will actually drop and get colder. So the warming of the sun will be negligible with temperatures plummeting during the day.
SUNDAY: 27 / 45 (Partly Sunny)
Sunday looks to be colder than tomorrow but a little more pleasant and predictable. The day should follow a similar pattern to usual days with the high actually occuring during the afternoon and the low occurring overnight. It'll be a nice cold winter day to explore the Tri-State's holiday displays.
START OF NEXT WEEK: 20s then 40s / 50s (Cloudy w/ Rain Chances)
Unfortunately we're tracking what seems to be a soggier start to the new work week so go out and enjoy the cold but dry weather this weekend!