Hot afternoon with isolated showers expected

For the past few days, heat and humidity have been building and with high pressure weakening, clouds have been able to pop up and dot the landscape. As a result with the increasing clouds, we are seeing slight rain chances throughout the evening. This pattern will continue throughout the weekend. By Monday, rain chances for Independence Day don't seem to be too significant. As we head into the middle of next week we will be seeing the humidity continue with even warmer conditions building in.
TONIGHT: 72 (Partly Cloudy)
Muggy conditions continue with minimal rain chances.
TOMORROW: 88 (Mostly Sunny w/ Thundershowers Likely)
Another warm and muggy day instore with higher chances for thundershowers and rain showers. Some of these storms could be severe, the primary window is in the morning into the afternoon.
SUNDAY: 71 / 89 (Partly Sunny)
About 50/50 chance of showers and storms developing with heat and humidity continuing.
INDEPENDENCE DAY: 73 / 93 (Mostly Sunny)
The heat and humidity continue, however rain chances are reduced just a bit and drier conditions should prevail.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK: 70s / 90s
We'll see some more unseasonable heat build as we head into the middle of next week.