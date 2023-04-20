 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND MUCH OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM CDT /noon EDT/ this morning to 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Hot and dry Thursday; storm chances return tonight

Showers and storms late night
Griffin Glasscock

TONIGHT: Get ready for some chances to return to the area. We are waking up to dry and mild conditions. Expect a day full of sunshine and strong winds. Highs should reach the low to mid 80s. Also, we will add on the low humidity, which has put us under an elevated fire risk. The National Weather Service has placed us under a Fire Weather Warning until 7PM. 

TONIGHT: As we head into this evening and into Friday, a cold front is expected to move through the Tri-State. You should expect showers and storms.

 

