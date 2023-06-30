Hot and humid Friday; late day severe storm risk

TODAY: Quieter conditions are starting us off on this Friday morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We should see plenty of sunshine today with highs soaring into the mid to upper 90s. Heat and humidity will continue coming in with winds staying out of the south. Those 90s could feel more like 105°-110°.
A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. CST Friday.
TONIGHT: A Severe Threat Risk is in effect for late afternoon and evening across the Tri-State. The SPC has placed us under a "2" on the Threat Index. We should see some cloudy conditions and warm temperatures into your Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 70s.