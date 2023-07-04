Hot and humid Independence Day; isolated storm chances

TODAY: It's a foggy and warm start to your Tuesday, but as the day progresses, we should expect temperatures and humidity levels to rise. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values in the mid 90s. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but the heat and humidity may help fire off a few isolated storms.
TONIGHT: Any rainfall that pops up this afternoon will diminish by sunset. Your firework forecast looks fantastic with temperatures in the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies. Conditions will remain dry into Wednesday morning with temperatures dipping into the low 70s.