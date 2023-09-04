Hot and humid Labor Day; mid-week rain chances

TODAY: It's a warm and muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We'll see partly sunny skies for the first part of the day, but as we start to up the heat and humidity this afternoon it will feel quite toasty. You can expect highs to be around the upper 80s and lower 90s for your Labor Day. A few isolated showers this afternoon can't be ruled out.
TONIGHT: Conditions will stay primarily dry and warm. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s.
REST OF THE WEEK: A disturbance coming in from the southwest will likely bring shower and storm chances Tuesday. Highs will still be around the mid to upper 80s. While this cluster won't really make big changes, an inbound cold front will push through the Tri-State Wednesday. Right now, we are under an Impact Day as the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Tri-State under a "1" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather. Following Wednesday's showers and storms we will begin drying out and cool down. Our latter half of the week looks fantastic.