Hot and humid weekend ahead

Temperatures climbed to their highest point more than two weeks earlier this afternoon; today's high temperature of 89° in Evansville marked our warmest day since August 8th when we reached 91° in the River City. The added heat and humidity helped fuel scattered shower and thunderstorm activity throughout the Lower Ohio Valley this afternoon. Fortunately, the chances of showers and storms will only linger another hour or two, giving way to drier conditions just in time for those high school football games. If you are headed out to a football game this evening, expect temperatures near 83° a kick off under partly cloudy skies before seeing the mercury drop to 78° by the time those games come to an end. The added moisture and weakening northerly winds overnight however, will only allow the temperature to fall to 69° by early Saturday morning.
We'll wake up to scattered cloud cover and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s throughout the Tri-State early Saturday. The mercury will quickly warm back up to 86° by our lunch hour before topping out near 90° a few hours later. Conditions are expected to remain primarily dry throughout the day tomorrow, afternoon high temperatures near the 90° mark and dewpoint values in the upper 60s could make things feel a whole lot hotter - "feels like" temperatures are expected to reach back into the 90s throughout the Tri-State. Despite the combination of heat and humidity, tomorrow evening does look as though it will be quite pleasant; after seeing 85° at 7 o'clock, temperatures are expected to fall to 77° by 10PM under partly cloudy skies.
Believe it or not, Sunday looks like it will be even hotter! We will hit a high temperature of 93° in Evansville with dewpoint values near 70° - that combination can make it feel as hot as 100° in some spots Sunday afternoon. In addition to the added heat, we will also see chances of pop-up shower and thunderstorm activity that day as well. The best chances for scattered rainfall will likely occur between the hours of 4PM and 7PM.