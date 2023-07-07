Hot, but less humid Friday; weekend storm chances

TODAY: It's a pleasant and warm start to your Friday. We'll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures heating up through the day. Thankfully, the humidity levels will be lower. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. A light breeze will stay out of the north.
TONIGHT: While most of your evening will be comfortable and dry. We'll be tracking our next low-pressure system that could bring some scattered showers overnight. Temperatures will stay in the lower 70s heading into Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND: While there will be plenty of dry time Saturday. Rain and thunderstorm chances do look to increase during the heating of the day. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under the Threat of Severe Weather, but the southwest section of the Tri-State has been upgraded to a "2". The main threat will be afternoon/evening. The cold front will pass by the time we reach Sunday, but some lingering storms will be possible with highs in the lower 80s. Make sure to stay weather aware this weekend! Quieter conditions are likely to return Monday.