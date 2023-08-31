Hot conditions to return for the Labor Day weekend

Anyone else get bit by the Fall bug today? I usually restrain myself to not consume anything pumpkin spice flavored until September 1st. But with: the impending heat, the fact September begins tomorrow, and conditions felt so much like fall this morning; I just couldn't resist! I got myself a pumpkin doughnut and pumpkin cold brew. It was delicious and a very festive way to celebrate the first chilly morning of the fall season.
Conditions won't be feeling as much like fall this weekend, but that's okay, because the last weekend of the summer season ought to feel nice and toasty.
TONIGHT:
57 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight we will have northly winds continuing which will allow yet another stellar fall-like evening tonight.
As a result of the northly winds, low humidity and cool conditions will have it feeling like fall again overnight tonight.
TOMORROW:
85 & SUNNY
After a crisp chilly start, you'll be able to shed those layers from the morning by the afternoon.
This is because throughout the day tomorrow, our winds will shift from out of the north to out of the south. When that wind direction shift occurs, our temperatures will begin to climb a bit and humidity will slowly return.
We aren't talking anywhere near the degree of heat as last Friday –fortunately. This means all those Friday night football games should start on time especially without any precipitation in the forecast.
SATURDAY:
68 / 89 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Saturday morning will be noticeably milder and more humid that the previous morning. That's because a whole 24 hours of southerly winds will ensure we don't drop as low overnight and humidity levels will continue to creep up by the hour.
During the afternoon we'll be noticing the heat returning. Temperatures will be climbing to around the upper 80s with low 90s in some spots. The humidity will also be a little more noticeable as well.
SUNDAY:
69 / 92 & MOSTLY SUNNY
The midpoint of the three-day weekend will be the first of many days in those low 90s with humidity levels that will be elevated. It'll feel muggy, but in my opinion makes for the best conditions to squeeze out one last weekend by the pool, the beach, or the lake for the season.
MONDAY:
72 / 93 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Happy Labor Day to all those who get to cash in on the extra day off! Like I said for Sunday, the warm and humid conditions will actually feel nice so you can enjoy those pools and outdoor grills as Labor Day signifies the last weekend of the summer season.
REST OF NEXT WEEK:
70s / 90s & MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY
It appears as though the heat will continue into the week next week BUT the good news is long range models are indicating it shouldn't be as hot as last week, as humid as last week, or last as long as last week. The humid might taper down by the end of next week before returning to seasonable conditions.
