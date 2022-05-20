 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Hot, humid, and breezy Friday; storm chances return Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Toasty Friday Afternoon
Griffin Glasscock

TODAY: After clearing out the storms from Thursday night, we are starting out dry and warm this morning. We'll continue to see the heat and humidity ramp up this afternoon. Winds will continue ushering in the southerly heat and moisture as gusty rates. Speeds will be around 10-20 MPH.

THIS WEEKEND: There is a threat of some scattered showers and storms during as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. Those chances will expand to become more widespread later that night and into Sunday morning. Some of those might be on the strong to even severe side, but it looks to mainly bring thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off Sunday and Monday.

Recommended for you