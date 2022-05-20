Hot, humid, and breezy Friday; storm chances return Saturday

TODAY: After clearing out the storms from Thursday night, we are starting out dry and warm this morning. We'll continue to see the heat and humidity ramp up this afternoon. Winds will continue ushering in the southerly heat and moisture as gusty rates. Speeds will be around 10-20 MPH.
THIS WEEKEND: There is a threat of some scattered showers and storms during as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. Those chances will expand to become more widespread later that night and into Sunday morning. Some of those might be on the strong to even severe side, but it looks to mainly bring thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool off Sunday and Monday.