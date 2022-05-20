Hot, humid, and breezy Friday; storm chances return Saturday

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate 64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark Foothills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&