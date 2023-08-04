Hot, Humid, & Stormy

Today: While temperatures continue to rise this afternoon, so will the humidity, making it feel tropical outside. If you're headed out for any Friday night festivities, make sure to dress light, and have a way to cool off. Temperatures will top out today in the upper 80s, but thanks to the humidity, it will feel more like the mid 90s. This evening things will cool down, but that humidity does not look to let up at all. While it will be cooler, it will still feel oppressively muggy outside this evening.
Tomorrow: The morning will start out with temperatures in the low 70s, and another humid start like Friday was. You will most likely wake up to some more condensation on the windows. As we head into the afternoon hours, Temperatures will start to creep into the low 90s, the heat indices will be reaching triple digits in some areas of the Tri-State. A quick shower or thunderstorm cant be ruled out, due to all the moisture in the air tomorrow. As we head into the evening hours things will still feel oppressive in the evening, with more clouds moving into the area.
Sunday: A Threat Day to end the weekend for us in the Tri-State. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s, and with all that heat, humidity, and a cold front pushing east, that will set us up for some severe weather. We can expect a short round to impact in the early evening hours of 4 and 5PM. The next round and more promising severe threat looks to impact between 9-11PM with a strong line of storms pushing through the heart of the Tri-State. After that cold front passes that will set up a cooler start to the week.