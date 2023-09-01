Hotter conditions into Labor Day weekend

Happy September 1st everyone! We are officially in our ber-era! What do I mean by that? We're finally in the four month stretch –the best four month stretch– of the year where each month name ends in "ber".
September is a month of great change. The beginning of the month experiences summer-heat while the end of the month notices the heat of the day isn't quite that hot anymore. September is the month we loose the most amount of daylight each day as the days get shorter. Each day this month will be approximately 2 minutes shorter than the previous, and after the whole month we'll loose almost an hour of daylight! Meaning our sunsets tonight of 7:20, will be more like 6:20 by the end of the month. OUCH! So while the summer heat is returning, keep your eyes on the prize, nicer conditions are on the way!
TONIGHT:
68 & MOSTLY CLEAR
Tonight this will be muggier and warmer than previous evenings, so it won't feel as fall-like like it has the past few days, but that's okay. Last week's football games and Friday After 5 had hazardously hot and humid conditions. So even though it doesn't feel as nice, it will still be a whole lot more comfortable this go around. Especially since this will be the last Friday After 5 of the summer... boo!
TOMORROW:
90 & SUNNY
Tomorrow's we'll be returning into the 90s for the first time in about a week, this means it'll certainly be feeling a lol more like summer compared to the past few days. While high temperatures will be around 90°, because of the humidity it should feel a little more like 94°.
SUNDAY:
91 & SUNNY
Things will get even warmer into Sunday as temperatures will climb a degree or two more than Saturday. Another trend is things will be a bit more humid into Sunday. This means despite temperatures being around 91°, it should feel a bit more like 95°.
LABOR DAY:
92 & SUNNY
Our Labor Day appears to be the hottest day in the next seven. Call that perfect timing. Because Labor Day is typically the last day local pools, beaches, and other outdoor facilities are open. So it's the last chance to enjoy summertime activities and fortunately the weather will match. Because of the humidity, it will feel more like 96°.
REST OF WEEK:
upper 60s / low 90s & MOSTLY SUNNY
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be in the low 90s as well with summer humidity to match. But it appears –so far– that the heat will taper off just a bit into Thursday and Friday allowing things to cool off and out of the 90s. And hopefully, some cooler fall-like conditions will return!
