Hottest weather in 256 days in store this weekend

We are going to be put to the test this weekend. Our first weekend since Memorial Day and it is going to be very toasty. Looking at the history books, usually our hottest summer-time temperature is typically in the mid-90s. So, if we're blessed with a mild summer, this could be our hottest weekend of the summer. But I know the Tri-State and I'm not willing to stand behind that statement, just putting things into perspective!
TONIGHT:
65 & CLEAR
Right now it is hotter than a haystack, but at least as we progress through the evening, more comfortable conditions will prevail. Once the sun goes down, temperatures being in the 70s with low humidity will feel quite comfortable.
TOMORROW:
94 & SUNNY
Tomorrow we will have dry but HOT conditions for our Saturday. Evansville Pride will have toasty conditions so please make sure you're staying hydrated. The last time it was 94° or hotter was September 21st, a whole 254 days ago! That's a lot. That statistic just exemplifies that no one will be used to the heat quite yet. We're still used to relatively mild conditions here just now coming out of May.
At least despite the heat, humidity will be at acceptable levels. So instead of muggy heat where the air feels so thick you could cut it with a knife, it will be a dry heat, similar to how it feels to open an oven to check on the cookies baking peacefully inside.
SUNDAY:
92 & MOSTLY SUNNY
Our Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies, so there will be a bit more cloud cover to help make it feel a little bit cooler when the sun is shaded by the clouds, and we could even see a few rain chances as well. So all in all, Sunday will be a little bit milder but not by much. Expect it to feel like the first weekend of summer start-to-finish.
NEXT WEEK:
COOLING TREND & SUNNY
Praise heavens! Not just seasonable, but below average conditions could possibly be in store for the Tri-State by midweek next week. This means we may be able to squeeze a few more days of outdoor enjoyment where it feels a bit more like spring than the heart of summer. Other than slight rain chances on Tuesday, the weekend and into next week look dry as a bone.
