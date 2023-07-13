Humid and stormy

Today: We will see the heat continue to rise today up to about 90°. While 90° seems warm, unfortunately the humidity levels will actually make it feel even warmer outside. While we roll throughout the afternoon, storms will start to roll in. The SPC has the Tri-State under a 1/5 risk for severe weather. This is going to be a very scattered event, and only some areas of the Tri-State will see strong to severe storms. The primary risk with these storms will be wind and small hail. This evening this will clear up lowering in temperature to the low 70s, but that humidity will stick around this evening making it a muggy one.
Tomorrow: Temperatures will be even warmer tomorrow with the heat index possibly breaking 100°. Conditions will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day, but leading into the evening hours we could see showers and storms move in. No severe threat for tomorrow, but if you're planning to attend Friday After 5, you might want to have that umbrella with you, just in case. Temperatures feeling a little more comfortable tomorrow evening reaching the high 60s.
This Weekend: Saturday looks to cool down only reaching a high of 87°. That humidity could make it feel warmer, but we will see some rain showers throughout the Tri-State keeping it from heating up too much. Saturday evening we will be in the high 60s with some shower chances lingering around. Sunday will be the best outdoor day for the weekend. It will be sunny and very warm reaching a high of 91°. If you need a pool day this weekend, Sunday is the day to do it. Conditions will stay clear on Sunday, leading into the evening sitting right around 70°. Make the most of your Sunday, as it appears to be the highlight day of the weekend.