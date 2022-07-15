Humidity and temperatures rising Friday; isolated rain chances

TODAY: We've made it to Friday, folks! It has been slightly warmer and more humid this morning. It's likely we'll see those conditions intensify into the afternoon. Highs will rise into the lower 90s under partly sunny skies. With the heat and humidity increasing we may see a few isolated showers pop up! Make sure to stay hydrated and find some shade if you have those outdoor plans!
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be over us this evening and into the overnight hours. We'll drop into the low 70s. A stray shower can't be ruled out as we head into tomorrow morning.
THIS WEEKEND: Here's where things get interesting. We'll start off with some shower chances Saturday, but the majority of the day will be dry. The heat and humidity will increase brining us into the mid 90s, making it feel closer to the triple digits. We're tracking a frontal boundary moving in from the west that will bring us a good amount of rainfall late Saturday and into Sunday. It's likely most of the day will be damp with highs only reaching the low to mid 80s. We'll see these conditions heading into the first of next week!