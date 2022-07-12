Humidity lessens while heat lingers

Sure, it was another warm one across the Tri-State today, but this morning's passing cold front has allowed a northwesterly wind to settle back into the Ohio Valley - those breezy northwesterly winds have certainly taken the edge off of some of that heat. Better yet, we're also looking at less humidity as we move into our Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. After again seeing afternoon high temperatures reach up towards 90° in spots earlier today, the mercury will gradually dwindle from 85° around 7 o'clock in Evansville to 76° by 10PM. The combination of crystal-clear skies and northwesterly winds will help drive temperatures to their lowest point since the end of last month! We'll wake up to an almost chilly 65° in Evansville on Wednesday.
Our mid week looks as though it will be mainly sunny and fairly comfortable across the Tri-State as well. While our northwesterly winds will continue to keep most of the oppressive humidity at bay, temperatures will remain right on average for this time of the year - after seeing temperatures reach up towards 86° around our lunch hour, we are expecting the reach an afternoon high temperature near 89° in Evansville a few hours later. The skies above the Tri-State will again clear up for our Wednesday evening, allowing temperatures to dwindle from 86° around dinner time to 77° at 10 o'clock before tumbling all the way back down to 67° early Thursday morning.
Despite our anticipated northerly winds gusting near 10 mph, Thursday appears as though it will be slightly warmer; we'll top out near 90° once again in the River City that afternoon. Unfortunately, we will also begin to see a bit more of that gulf humidity make itself at home in the Tri-State on Thursday - dewpoint values may reach up towards the mid 60s in spots that afternoon, making our anticipated high temperature of 90° feel like 92° or 93° that day. At least Thursday is expected to remain dry as the same cannot be said about an hour Friday and Saturday ahead. The combination of heat and humidity interacting with a passing core of low pressure late Friday and early Saturday may generate scattered shower and thunderstorm activity during that period.