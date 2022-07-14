Humidity/temperatures to climb across the Tri-State

It was another warm one across the Tri-State earlier on today - unfortunately, even though temperatures didn't necessarily climb all that much higher than our Wednesday, there was most certainly more humidity in the air. The added moisture made today's high temperature of 89° in Evansville feeling more like 91°. Fortunately, the evening ahead looks as though it will be relatively pleasant and dry. After seeing temperatures fall to 86° around 7 o'clock, the mercury will dip to 78° by 10PM - overnight low temperatures are only expected to fall as low as 69° in Evansville early Friday morning.
The mild starts our Friday will give temperatures a bit of a running head start, allowing temperatures to warm all the way back up to around 91° by tomorrow afternoon. Worse yet, we're expected to see dewpoint values reach up into the mid to even upper 60s which could make those afternoon high temperatures in the low 90s feel more like the mid 90s at times on Friday. Additionally, we are tracking additional chances for light rainfall moving in for late Friday night and early Saturday morning, but the effects of that rain and weak cold front are expected to be minimal.
Saturday looks as though it will be even warmer with afternoon high temperatures reaching of the 93° in Evansville and dewpoint values near 67° making our peak temperatures feel as hot is 97° in some spots that afternoon. The good news is the start to our weekend is expected to be dry and mainly clear - the bad news is, that we should see a resurgence of scattered shower and thunderstorm activity for the end of the weekend and the beginning of next week. This means you should make the most of your Saturday (as hot as it is expected to be) be while you can.