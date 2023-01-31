Ice looks to stick around days after winter storm's passage

Please take it slow as you head out the door this morning. We have hard compact ice throughout much of the Tri-State. Roadways are better described as being glaciated instead of snow covered.
Here are the current road conditions as of 6AM and likely to remain this way until roads can get treated with salt and/or plowed. This is because temperatures look to remain too cold this afternoon to see any significant natural thaw.
TODAY: 29 (Cloudy)
Allow yourself extra time to get into work this morning. Because you will need extra time to scrape the ice off your car, defrost your windshield, and drive into work on those icy roads.
Temperatures this afternoon do not look to warm up above freezing for everyone in the Tri-State. This will result in a lot of that ice and sleet that we accumulated sticking around for that evening commute. Any thawing that occurs today will be minimal.
TONIGHT: 20 (Decreasing Clouds)
Tonight temperatures look to refreeze and any thaw or melt that occurs this afternoon will refreeze tonight. This means the sheets of ice on those roads will only harden and become more difficult to melt in the coming days.
LATE WEEK: 20s / 30s (Sunnier)
Even though the winter storm is long behind us, we will be dealing with it's impacts for days to come. We enter a freeze-thaw cycle in the next few days which will melt the sleet and ice just a little, and then will refreeze even more solid during the night.
This will result in poor travel conditions for the next few days on mostly those local and backroads.
WEEKEND: 30s / 50s (Sunnier)
We finally see temperatures well above freezing not just during the day but also during the night. This will allow a lot of that snow and ice to finally melt away just in time for the weekend.