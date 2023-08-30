Idalia to bring fall-like conditions to Tri-State before a big warm-up

It was a busy afternoon for meteorologist near and far. We were tracking hurricane Idalia making landfall and it's subsequent storm surge. My own hometown received 5' of storm surge, there was flooding at my old elementary school, and water rose in parts of the neighborhood my parent's house is in, but ultimately a best case scenario.
Storm surge in parts of Florida was forecasted to be up to 16', but ended up only being as high as 6'. This is due to low tide occurring when storm surge was supposed to be at it's highest. Meaning, while the storm was trying to push water onshore, the moon was able to pull some of it back.
Now here in the Tri-State, what exactly does Idalia mean for us? Actually, cooler, drier, and more pleasant conditions before a late week warmup.
TONIGHT:
55 & CLEAR
Tonight, the coolest conditions since June 13th are in store. This would put us on par with mid September. So truly some fall-like conditions expected overnight tonight and into tomorrow.
TOMORROW:
79 & SUNNY
Dry, sunny, and mild conditions expected! Probably one of the top ten weather days we'll see this year. Couldn't ask for better weather anytime of the year, let alone August!
FRIDAY:
56 / 86 & SUNNY
Day 1 of our gradual warmup. Winds will slowly begin shifting from out of the north to out of the south. We won't notice humidity increase just yet, but we'll notice temperatures climb a bit more than they've been able to.
SATURDAY:
65 / 89 & SUNNY
Saturday, the first day of the weekend will actually feel more summery with more humidity and temperatures that will be the warmest they've been all week.
SUNDAY:
67 / 91 & SUNNY
Our Sunday will really begin to feel like summer as the humidity will start to match the heat and it'll feel warm and muggy yet again... boo!
LABOR DAY:
68 / 91 & SUNNY
At least the unofficial end to summer will feel like it so you'll have perfect conditions to hit the pool or the lake. Definitely recommend squeezing as much as you can out of this weekend. Warm summery days are going to be harder to come by in just a few weeks!