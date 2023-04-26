Impactful weather expected, here's what that means

The Storm Team 44 meteorologists are ready to debut a new way to better communicate weather conditions and what viewers can expect. Everyone is familiar with a "Threat Day", but now we have an "Impact Day" in our tool box as well.
Having "Impact" and "Threat" days to choose from means we're better able to communicate what you can expect, your likelihood of being affected, and the severity of the conditions.
This also helps us communicate the evolving and dynamic process of forecasting threats. Now we are able to issue an "Impact Day" and elevate it to a "Threat Day" if the certainty or severity increases. Likewise, we're able to downgrade a "Threat Day" to an "Impact Day" if the dangerous conditions are looking less likely or severe weather is no longer expected. This helps keep our messaging consistent and reduces warning fatigue.
Here's a great graphic to help you understand just what we mean when we issue an "Impact Day" or "Threat Day".
In summary, an "Impact Day" is when weather that is out of the ordinary is expected and will affect you and your plans. While a "Threat Day" is when weather that is life-threatening is possible or expected and safety precautions need to be taken. Think "Impact" is like a yellow traffic light... proceed with caution, while "Threat" is like a stop light... stop and assess the situation.