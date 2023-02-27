 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

In addition to a wind advisory, a high wind warning goes into effect for some

  • Updated
  • 0
23-2-27 High Wind Warning
Gunnar Consol
Just into the weather center, a high wind warning has been issued for our easternmost counties here in the Tri-State.
 
Now, this comes as no surprise as winds have been howling through the day and we are all currently under a wind advisory. So far this afternoon, the strongest wind gusts reported have been in the ballpark of 50mph!
 
The difference between a wind advisory and high wind warning is how strong the wind gusts are.
 
The meteorological definition of "severe winds" are winds 60mph or stronger. A 'wind advisory' lets us know winds could be strong but not yet "severe", while a 'high wind warning' alerts us that "severe winds" are expected. 
 
As of right now, the wind advisory and high wind warning are both set to expire at 6PM this evening. Winds today have already resulted in numerous power outages, snapped tree limbs, and blowing debris.  It won't be until the late evening and overnight that we see winds calming down.

