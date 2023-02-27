In addition to a wind advisory, a high wind warning goes into effect for some

Just into the weather center, a high wind warning has been issued for our easternmost counties here in the Tri-State.
Now, this comes as no surprise as winds have been howling through the day and we are all currently under a wind advisory. So far this afternoon, the strongest wind gusts reported have been in the ballpark of 50mph!
The difference between a wind advisory and high wind warning is how strong the wind gusts are.
The meteorological definition of "severe winds" are winds 60mph or stronger. A 'wind advisory' lets us know winds could be strong but not yet "severe", while a 'high wind warning' alerts us that "severe winds" are expected.
As of right now, the wind advisory and high wind warning are both set to expire at 6PM this evening. Winds today have already resulted in numerous power outages, snapped tree limbs, and blowing debris. It won't be until the late evening and overnight that we see winds calming down.