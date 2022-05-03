Isolated storms expected Tuesday

TODAY: We're starting off with scattered showers and storms across the Tri-State with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Spotty showers and storms will re-fire as the cold front pushes through this afternoon. There is a possibility of severe weather. The primary threat will be damaging winds if some isolated storms develop. The chances remain on the lower side. Most of those will fall around the Ohio River and to the south. Highs will still reach the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: On the other side of the cold front, temperatures will drop to the low 50s by your Wednesday morning under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
REST OF WEEK: We'll have a break from the active weather Wednesday. High pressure will settle over the Tri-State bringing partly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s. Unfortunately, the quiet weather won't be sticking around. Thursday will bring our next round of potential severe weather. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has us under a "1" & "2" on the Threat Index for Severe Weather.